Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of WAB opened at $63.98 on Monday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth $2,301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.