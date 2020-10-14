Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.