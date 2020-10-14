Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

