Waltonchain Trading Up 35.3% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $29.16 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003671 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Cobinhood and Binance. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.03340888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Allbit, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi, COSS, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

