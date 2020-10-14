Watsco Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

