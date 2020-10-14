WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, C2CX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $54.60 million and $826,886.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152697 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,710,832,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,366,028,208 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, C2CX, Upbit, Bibox, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

