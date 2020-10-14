Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of LL opened at $27.58 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

