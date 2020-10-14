Weight Watchers International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,608 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average daily volume of 393 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 13.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

