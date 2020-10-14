Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

WFC stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

