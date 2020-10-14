West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 259 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

