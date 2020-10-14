West Branch Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

