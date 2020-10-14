West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 1.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald's by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in McDonald's by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in McDonald's by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

