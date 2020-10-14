West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

