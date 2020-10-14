West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock valued at $103,956,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard stock opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day moving average is $304.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.