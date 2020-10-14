West Branch Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

