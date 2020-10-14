West Branch Capital LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 77,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE BAC opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

