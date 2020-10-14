West Branch Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 26,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.