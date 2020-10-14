West Branch Capital LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

