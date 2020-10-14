West Branch Capital LLC Sells 674 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

