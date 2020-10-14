Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Down 6.3%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 8,296,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 4,117,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

