William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2020 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $540.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.85. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,716,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 235,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

