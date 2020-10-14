William Blair Initiates Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

SUMO stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

