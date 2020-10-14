Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of WTFC opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

