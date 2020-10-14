Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

WIT stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

