WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.38

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 5823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

