Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley Securities

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 247,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,548,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

