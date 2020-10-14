Wyndham Destinations to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

WYND opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

