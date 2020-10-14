Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after buying an additional 504,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $71,114,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

