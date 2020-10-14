Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading Up 6.2%

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,242,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 880,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Seams purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Moloney purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $48,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,708 shares in the company, valued at $457,398.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

