Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.87). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.85 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

