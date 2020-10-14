Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,430.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

