Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

CARG opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,498 shares of company stock worth $18,971,352. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

