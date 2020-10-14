Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

CCAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $12.86 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

