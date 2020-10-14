Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Strong Sell

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GECC. ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Great Elm Capital worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.