Zacks Investment Research Lowers GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.31 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

