Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Hold

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.13.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.