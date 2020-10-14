Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to “Buy”

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

