Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Strong-Buy

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock worth $7,269,744. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

