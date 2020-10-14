Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) to Buy

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

DADA opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

