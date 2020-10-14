Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Hold”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $57.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

