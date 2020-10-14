Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.05. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 106,381 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.58.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

