Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $4.15

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00036421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $46.12 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,408.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.52 or 0.03344272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.02235917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00443249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.01140286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00618549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,118 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

