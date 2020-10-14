Zen Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $236.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $594,338.25 and $236.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00557892 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005861 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00538427 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003783 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.