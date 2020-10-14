ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $12,661.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.81 or 0.04974634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00052946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.