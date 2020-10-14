Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and $808,541.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00010035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zynecoin Token Profile

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 100,150,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

Zynecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.