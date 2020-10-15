$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 941,435 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

