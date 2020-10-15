$0.22 EPS Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $511,400. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter worth $9,498,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 557,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 4,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $626.84 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

