-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

