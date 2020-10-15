-$0.23 EPS Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.