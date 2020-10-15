0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $54,716.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.21 or 0.04923717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.